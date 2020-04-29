US Navy Patent: A Ship Using an Inertial Mass Reduction Device



The patent is registered by the United States Navy Secretary and is assigned to the Department of the Navy.

A vessel using an inertial device to reduce mass consists of an internal resonant wall of the resonator, an external resonant cavity and microwave emitters. An electrically charged external resonant cavity wall and an electrically isolated internal resonant cavity wall form a resonant cavity. Microwave emitters create high-frequency electromagnetic waves throughout the resonant cavity, causing the resonant cavity to vibrate in an accelerated mode and create a local polarized vacuum outside the outer wall of the resonant cavity.

There are four known fundamental forces that control matter and therefore energy. These four known interactions are strong nuclear forces, weak nuclear forces, electromagnetic force, and gravitational force. In this hierarchy of forces, the electromagnetic force is ideally positioned to be able to manipulate the other three. A stationary electric charge generates an electric (electrostatic) field, while a moving charge generates both an electric and a magnetic field (hence, an electromagnetic field). In addition, the accelerating charge induces electromagnetic radiation in the form of transverse waves, namely Light. Mathematically, as well as physically, the intensity of the electromagnetic field can be represented as the product of the electric field and the magnetic field. Electromagnetic fields act as carriers of both energy and momentum, thus interacting with physical entities at the most fundamental level.

Artificially generated high-energy electromagnetic fields, such as those generated by a high-energy electromagnetic field generator (HEEMFG), interact strongly with the state of vacuum energy. The state of vacuum energy can be described as an aggregate /collective state consisting of a superposition of fluctuations of all quantum fields permeating the entire structure of space-time. High-energy interaction with a vacuum energy state can lead to emergent physical phenomena, such as the combination of force and material fields. According to quantum field theory, this strong interaction between the fields is based on the mechanism of transmission of vibrational energy between the fields. The transfer of vibrational energy further causes local fluctuations in neighboring quantum fields that penetrate space-time (these fields may or may not be electromagnetic in nature). Matter, energy and space-time are all emergent constructions that arise from the fundamental structure, which is a vacuum energy state.

Everything that surrounds us, including ourselves, can be described as macroscopic aggregates of fluctuations, vibrations and vibrations in quantum-mechanical fields. Matter is closed energy enclosed in fields, frozen in a quantum of time. Thus, under certain conditions (such as the connection of the hyperfrequency axial spin with the hyperfrequency vibrations of electrically charged systems), the rules and special effects of the behavior of a quantum field are also applicable to macroscopic physical objects (macroscopic quantum phenomena).

In addition, the relationship of hyperfrequency gyration (axial rotation) and hyperfrequency oscillatory electrodynamics contributes to a possible physical breakthrough in the use of macroscopic quantum fluctuations of a vacuum-plasma field (quantum-vacuum plasma) as an energy source (or sink), which is an induced physical phenomenon.

Quantum Vacuum Plasma (CVP) is the electrical glue of our plasma Universe. The Casimir effect, the Lamb shift, and spontaneous emission are specific confirmations of the existence of the CEC.

It is important to note that in the region (s) where the electromagnetic fields are the strongest, the stronger the interaction with the CEC, the higher the induced energy density of the CEC particles that arise in the process of existence (a sea of Dirac electrons and positrons). These QVP particles can increase the obtained energy levels of the HEEMFG system, in which amplification of the energy flow can be induced.

It is possible to reduce the inertial mass and, therefore, the gravitational mass of a system /object in motion by a sharp perturbation of the nonlinear background of local space-time (local vacuum energy state), equivalent to an accelerated deviation from thermodynamic equilibrium (similar to symmetry breaking caused by sharp changes in states /phase transitions). The physical mechanism that drives this decrease in inertial mass is based on negative pressure (therefore, repulsive gravity) exerted by a polarized local vacuum energy state (local vacuum polarization is achieved by combining accelerated high-frequency vibration with accelerated high-frequency axial rotation of an electrically charged system /object) in immediate proximity to the system /facility in question. In other words, a decrease in the inertial mass can be achieved by manipulating the fluctuations of the quantum field in the local vacuum energy state, in the immediate vicinity of the object /system. Therefore, it is possible to reduce the inertia of the vessel, that is, its resistance to movement /acceleration, by polarizing the vacuum in the immediate vicinity of the moving vessel.

The polarization of local vacuum is similar to the manipulation /modification of the energy density of the topological lattice of local spatial communication. As a result, extreme speeds can be achieved.

If we can design the structure of a local quantum vacuum state, we can design the structure of our reality at the most fundamental level (thereby affecting the inertial and gravitational properties of the physical system). This implementation would allow significant progress in the field of aerospace propulsion and power generation.

The physical equation describing the maximum intensity achieved by the high energy electromagnetic field generator (HEEMFG) system is described by the value of the Poynting vector, which in the nonrelativistic case (taking into account all three modes of motion) can be written as:

S max = f G (? 2 /? 0)[R r? + Omega; + R v v + v R](equation 1),

where f is the G-coefficient of the geometric shape of the HEEMFG system (equal to 1 for the disk configuration),? is the surface charge density (total electric charge divided by the surface area of the HEEMFG system),? 0 is the dielectric constant of free space, R r is the radius of rotation (radius of the disk), & omega; is the angular frequency of rotation in rad /C, Pb is the oscillation (harmonic vibration), amplitude, V is the angular frequency of the oscillations in Hertz, and the term bp is the curvilinear translation speed (acquired through the propulsion or chemical, nuclear or magneto-plasma dynamic ( VASIMR) type attached to the HEEMFG system — an integral unit of being craft).

Therefore, if we consider only rotation, we gave a configuration disk, with s = 50000 KL /m2 a disk (spinning /along the rotation axis) with a radius of 2 m and an angular velocity of 30000 rpm, also generate an electromagnetic (EM) intensity field (max energy flow rate per unit area, or energy flow) of the order of 1024 W /m2 (this value does not take into account qvp for interaction).

In addition, if we combine a high rotational speed with high frequencies of vibration (harmonic vibrations) in the range from 10 9 to 1018 Hertz (and higher), we can obtain values of the maximum intensity S in the range from 1024 to 1028 W /m2 ( and higher). These extremely high EM field intensities emphasize the novelty of this concept, specially suited for the construction of energy production machinery with output levels much higher than those currently achievable.

For the case of an accelerating angular vibration frequency (a max = R v v 2), neglecting rotation and curvilinear movement, equation 1 becomes (note the internal significance of the acceleration):

S max = f G ([sigma]2 /[epsilon]0)[(R v v 2) t op](equation 2),

where t is the op-working time during which the charged electrical system s accelerates with its vibration.

A close study of equation 2 leads to an important implementation, namely: strong local interaction with high energy superposition of fluctuations of quantum vacuum fields (macroscopic energy state of vacuum) is possible in laboratory conditions, by applying high-frequency rotation (axial spin) and /or high-frequency vibration of minimally charged objects (of the order of the unit surface charge density), in acceleration mode. Thus, a high degree of polarization of the energy of the local vacuum can be achieved.

To illustrate this fact, given the high final microwave frequency of about 1011 Hertz, the surface charge density of about 1 C /m2 and the working time of the order of the inverse amplitude of the oscillations, we obtain an energy flux of 1033 W /m2. This exceptional high power intensity induces an avalanche of steam production, thereby ensuring complete polarization of the local vacuum position.

Local polarization of vacuum in the immediate vicinity of a vessel equipped with the HEEMFG system will have a coherence effect of fluctuations of high-energy and random quantum vacuum fields, which practically block the path of the accelerating vessel, so that the resulting negative pressure of the polarized vacuum allows less difficult movement through it (as noted H. David Froning).

The spontaneous generation of electron-positron pairs from vacuum is a strong indicator of achieving vacuum polarization. Julian Schwinger (Nobel Laureate in Physics) gives an electric field (E) of the order of 1018 V /m for this phenomenon to take place. The mass production rate (dm /dt) pp particle /antiparticle pairs can be expressed in terms of S max (energy flux), namely:

2? (dm /dt) pp c 2 = S max A S (equation 3),

where A S is the surface area from which the energy flux emanates, c is the speed of light in free space, and ? is the relativistic tensile coefficient[1 minus (v 2 /c 2)]-1 /2. Note that the pair production speed increases with increasing energy flow from the electromagnetic field created by the ship. Therefore, the level to which the vacuum is polarized, thereby allowing less difficult movement through it, strictly depends on the artificially generated flow of electromagnetic energy.

If we consider the boundary condition in the immediate vicinity of the apparatus, where the energy density of the artificially generated electromagnetic (EM) field is equal to the local energy density of the polarized vacuum (caused partially by local zero-point vacuum fluctuations of the order of 10 -15 joules /cm3 and partially artificial electromagnetic field interacting with the energy state of local vacuum), then we can write the approximate equivalence:

(S max /c) =[(h * v v 4) /8? 2 c 3](equation 4),

where c is the speed of light in free space, (h *) is the Planck constant divided by (2 &) and (v v) is the frequency of quantum fluctuations in vacuum (modeled as harmonic oscillators). In addition, given that on the left side of the equation of Order 4 (?epilon; 0E2) where E-artificially creates an electric field (force), taking into account the Schwinger value (E) for the occurrence of spontaneous pairs, we obtain (cc) a value of the order of 1022 Hz, which meets our expectations, since Dirac virtual pairs, leads to complete destruction, producing gamma rays that occupy the electromagnetic frequency spectrum of 1019 hertz and higher.

A recent article by the inventor published in the International Journal of Space Science and Technology (Pais, S. C., Vol. 3 No. 12015) considers the conditional possibility of the movement of superlight aircraft in the framework of the special theory of relativity. It is noted that under certain physical conditions, the singularity expressed by the relativistic stretching coefficient "gamma", when the speed of the ship (v) approaches the speed of light (c), is no longer present in the physical picture. This includes the instantaneous removal of energy-mass from the system (ship) when the speed of the ship reaches (v = c /2). The possibility of using exotic matter (negative mass /negative energy density) to achieve this effect is discussed. This may not be the only alternative. Artificial generation of gravitational waves at the location of the apparatus can lead to the removal of energy-mass (gravitational waves are propagating fluctuations in gravitational fields, the amplitude and frequency of which are a function of the movement of the participating masses).

In addition, you can remove energy-mass from the system by turning on the polarization of the vacuum, as discussed by Harold Puthoff; in this decrease in inertial (and, consequently, gravitational) mass can be achieved by manipulating quantum field fluctuations in a vacuum. In other words, it is possible to reduce the inertia of the vessel, i.e. its resistance to movement /acceleration, by polarizing the vacuum in the immediate vicinity of the moving vessel. As a result, extreme speeds can be achieved.

The state of vacuum energy can be considered as a chaotic system consisting of random, high-energy fluctuations in collective quantum fields that determine it. Given the Ilya Prigogine Nobel Prize in thermodynamics that are far from equilibrium (the Prigogine effect), a chaotic system can self-organize if it is subject to three conditions, namely: the system must be non-linear, it must experience a sharp departure far from thermodynamic equilibrium, and it must undergo a flow of energy (order out of chaos).

An artificially created high-energy /short-wave electromagnetic field (as HEEMFG can produce) can fulfill all 3 conditions at the same time (especially in the accelerated vibration /rotation mode), interacting strongly with the local state of vacuum energy. These interactions are induced by the coupling of hyperfrequent axial rotation (spin) and hyperfrequency vibration (harmonic oscillations /spasmodic pulsations) of electrically charged systems (high energy electromagnetic field generators) located outside the ship in strategic places.

Thus, a local polarization of vacuum is achieved, namely, the coherence of vacuum fluctuations in the immediate vicinity of the surface of the vessel (outside the vacuum boundary), which allows you to “smoothly swim” through the negative pressure (repulsive gravitational field) of “voids” (voids in vacuum). We can say that the void “sucks” the ship.

It is extremely important that the apparatus has the ability to control accelerated modes of vibration and rotation of electrically charged surfaces, in particular fast change rates of accelerated-slow-accelerated vibration and /or accelerated-slow-accelerated rotation (axial rotation) of electrified surfaces. Thus, we can delay the onset of relaxation to thermodynamic equilibrium, thereby creating a physical mechanism that can cause abnormal effects (such as inertial or gravitational mass reduction). In addition, the Herzenstein effect can be included, namely the receipt of high-frequency gravitational waves by high-frequency electromagnetic radiation, thereby modifying gravitational fields in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, which leads to its movement.

For the mathematical formalism of inertial (and therefore gravitational) weight reduction, consider that in a published physical review letter (December 1989), Hayasaka and Takeuchi report an abnormal weight reduction of gyroscopes for right-handed turns only. At that time, the authors could not clarify the physics behind these anomalous results. This was followed by several experiments with a zero result (recent as well), which were announced by Hayasaka et al. the results are negligible or at least questionable — however, all of these experiments were imperfect in their ability to duplicate Hayasaka et al. experimental method and installation (especially the deep vacuum chamber of the test section was installed inside).

Closer attention to the non-zero interception of Hayasaka et al. an expression linking the decrease in the weight of the gyroscope with respect to its mass, angular rotation frequency, and the effective radius of the Rotor makes it possible to obtain a local quantum vacuum effect, namely, the negative pressure condition (repulsive gravitational). This is due to the fact that nonzero interception is of the same order of magnitude with the rate of thermal stabilization of the Fokker-Planck electron-protons (f ep), taking into account the approximate density of the number of hydrogen atoms of 40 atoms /m3 comparable with the local quantum vacuum state.

Consider Hayasaka et al. An expression for reducing the weight of a gyroscope, written in si units. Like:

? W R (? Omega;) = -2 x 10 -10 M r eq? Omega; kg m s -2 (equation 5),

where ?W R is the mass reduction, M is the rotor mass (in kg), omega; is the angular rotation frequency (in rad /C), and r is the eq-equivalent gyro radius (in M).

From this relation, we see that the units of non-zero interception (2 x 10-10) are equal to (1 /s). This nonzero interception is an endemic of the physics of gyroscopic acceleration of rotation, in particular, the physical mechanism of a sharp deflection far from thermodynamic equilibrium.

Further, we can assume that if the gyrotor vibrated uniformly (instead of rotation), and its vibration (harmonic vibration) accelerated in frequency (thereby causing a state of sharp deviation far from thermodynamic equilibrium), then it is possible that the resulting physics would be similar to the description of acceleration rotation, so we can write (using simple dimensional analysis):

? W R (v) = - f ep M A v V kg m s -2 (equation 6),

where f ep is the Fokker-Planck electron thermal stabilization rate, A v is the vibration amplitude, and v is the vibration frequency (in 1 /s).

SUMMARY

The present invention is directed to an aircraft using an inertial mass reduction device. The ship includes an internal cavity resonating wall, an external resonating cavity, and microwave emitters. The external resonant cavity wall and the internal resonant cavity wall form a resonant cavity. Microwave emitters create high-frequency electromagnetic waves throughout the resonant cavity, causing the outer wall of the resonant cavity to vibrate in an accelerated mode and create a local polarized vacuum outside the outer wall of the resonant cavity.

A feature of the present invention is the creation of an aircraft using an inertial mass reduction device capable of moving at maximum speeds.

FIGURES 3-3-3142. These and other features, aspects and advantages of the present invention will be better understood with reference to the following description and the accompanying claims, as well as the accompanying drawings, in which ::

FIG. 1 is an embodiment of an aircraft using an inertial mass reduction device; and

FIG. 2 is another embodiment of an aircraft using an inertial mass reduction device.

DESCRIPTION

Preferred embodiments of the present invention are illustrated by way of example below and within FINIC. 1-2. As shown in FIG. 1 apparatus 10 using an inertial mass reduction device consists of an external resonant wall of the resonator 100 an internal resonant cavity 200 and microwave emitters 300. The outer resonant cavity wall 100 and the inner resonant cavity wall 200 form a resonant cavity 150. Microwave emitters 300 generate high-frequency electromagnetic waves 50 throughout the resonant cavity 150 causing the outer wall of the resonant cavity 100 to vibrate in accelerated mode and create a local polarized vacuum 60 outside the outer wall of the resonant cavity 100.

In the description of the present invention, the invention will be discussed in a space, sea, air or ground environment; however, this invention can be used for any type of application requiring the use of a device to reduce inertial mass or use an aircraft.

In a preferred embodiment, the resonant cavity 150 is filled with noble gas 155. Xenon gas can be used; however, any noble gas 155 or equivalent may be used. Gas is used for the plasma phase transition of the symmetry breaking aspect to enhance the Prigogine effect. In addition, the resonant cavity 150 may be an annular channel. As shown in FIG. 1 resonant resonator 150 may also surround crew compartment 55 propulsion system 56 cargo compartment 57 or any other type of compartment. The crew compartment 55 the propulsion system 56 the cargo compartment 57 and the like can be protected in a Faraday 58 type cell from all EM radiation influences.

The vessel 10 in particular the outer resonant cavity wall 100 can be charged with electric current. In addition, the inner resonant cavity wall 200 can be electrically insulated so that the inner resonant cavity wall 200 does not vibrate. The vessel 10 includes a main body 20 with a leading part 21 and a rear part 22. In addition, the vessel 10 may include a truncated shape 25 or a cone on its leading part 21 of the main hull 20. In one embodiment, the truncated body 25 may rotate around its own axis 26 or may rotate.

Microwave emitter (s) 300 may be an electromagnetic field generator. A preferred electromagnetic generator is that described in US Pat. Ser. No. 14/807943 entitled “Electromagnetic field generator and method of generating an electromagnetic field”, filed July 17242015. The appendix is hereby incorporated by reference and has the same inventor. However, the microwave emitters 300 can be any type of microwave emitter or a radiofrequency radiator which is practically 3–3–3151. 3–3–3144. As shown in FIGURE 1 and 2 ship 10 has many microwave emitters 300. Microwave emitters 300 are located inside resonant resonator 150 and can be antennas (high random emitting sources) in the electromagnetic (EM) range of the spectrum from 300 megahertz to 300 gigahertz. Many microwave emitters 300 are located inside the resonant resonator 150 so that the necessary electric charge is present through the resonant resonator 150 in order to cause the outer wall of the resonant resonator 100 to vibrate in accelerated mode. 3-3-3151. 3-3-3144. As described, in one of its embodiments, the ship 10 uses the vibration caused by the microwave vibration in the resonance ring resonator (resonance resonator 150). The method and efficiency with which microwave energy is connected to the external resonant cavity wall 100 is called the Q-factor cavity (the internal resonant cavity of the wail 200 is electrically isolated and does not vibrate). This parameter can be written as the ratio (stored energy /energy lost) and ranges from 10 4 to 10 9 (and beyond), depending on whether ordinary metal (aluminum or copper at room temperature) or cryogenically cooled superconducting is used material (yttrium barium oxide copper or niobium) for the outer resonance wall of the cavity 100 and outside the skin line of the mold of the ship. It must be understood that the high energy /high frequency electromagnetic field generator responsible for the inertial mass reduction effect will generate a repulsive energy field EM while in the Earth’s atmosphere, thereby repelling air molecules on its ascent /flight path. Consequently, once in orbital space, using local vacuum polarization (modification /coherence of fluctuations in the quantum field), the repulsive gravitational effect (recall the negative pressure of a polarized vacuum) would allow the ship 10 to move quickly (which can be, but without limitation, a cone or lenticular triangle /Delta wing configuration).

One can imagine a hybrid aerospace /underwater vessel (HAUC), which, thanks to the physical mechanisms activated by the inertia-mass reduction device, can function as an underwater vessel capable of extreme underwater speeds (no friction against water and skin) and increased stealth capabilities (non-linear scattering of radio frequency and hydroacoustic signals). This hybrid ship will travel with great ease through air /space /water environments, being enclosed in a vacuum plasma bubble /shell, due to the associated effects of the EM field induced by the repulsion of air /water particles and the polarization of vacuum energy.

As shown in FIG. 2 in another embodiment, the tail portion 22 of the aircraft 10 is a mirror of the age of the driving portion 21. This includes all work components internal to the ship. As shown in FIG. 2 the front portion 21 includes an upper front edge 121 and a lower front edge 123 while a rear portion 22 includes an upper rear edge 222 and a lower rear edge 223. Both the rear portions 22 and the front portions 21 include an external resonant cavity wall 100 and an internal resonant cavity wall 200 forming a resonant cavity 150 such as a resonant cavity 150 enveloping, encircling or encapsulating the vessel 10. The external resonant cavity wall 100 the internal resonant cavity wall 200 and the resonant cavity 150 that completely surrounds the vessel 10 may be called the resonant cavity of the hull 156. Microwave emitters 300 generate high-frequency electromagnetic waves throughout the resonant cavity casing 156 causing the outer wall of the resonant resonator 100 (or part of the outer wall 100 of the resonant resonator) to vibrate and create a local polarized vacuum 60 outside the outer wall 100 of the resonant resonator.

In operation in a preferred embodiment, the vessel 10 can be set in motion in various directions by oscillating the movement of various portions of the resonant cavity housing 156. For example, to move upward, the upper part 156 (upper leading edge 121 and upper trailing edge 222) of the casing of the resonance cavity 156 vibrates, thereby causing a polarized vacuum field 60 to move the vessel Up.

When introducing the elements of the present invention or its preferred variant (s), the articles “a”, “En”, “B” and “said” are intended to indicate the presence of one or more of these elements. The terms “including,” “including,” and “having” are intended to be comprehensive and mean that there may be additional elements other than the listed elements. 3-3-3151. 3-3-3144. Although the present invention has been described in great detail with reference to some of its preferred embodiments, other embodiments are possible, therefore, the spirit and scope of the attached formulas should not be limited to the description of the preferred option (s) contained in this document 3-3-3151.3-3-3144.3-3-3146. Luke (6) 3-3-3149. 3-3-3151. 3-3-3144. Froning, H. David, quantum vacuum technology for energy and propulsion technology from space energy, Third International Conference on Future Energy, Oct. 9-102009 Washington, DC, USA.

