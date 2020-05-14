The fuel tank of the Frigate booster block exploded in near-Earth orbit

The fuel tank of the Frigate booster block, which was used to launch the Spectrum-R observatory in July 2011 exploded.

The press service of Roscosmos confirmed the fact of the destruction of the upper stage in low Earth orbit, according to preliminary data, it collapsed on May 8 between 8 and 9 am Moscow time, at an altitude of about 422 km above the Indian Ocean. The blast was also reported by the US Air Force.

Currently, experts collect all possible information about the quantity, according to preliminary information, 65 fragments are known, and their location. The reason for the destruction is not yet clear, it is known that the probability of a collision with another object is unlikely. Whether fragments are dangerous to other objects in orbit is also not specified.

