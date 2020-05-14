» » Virgin Orbit has received permission to launch from the island of Guam

VOX Space received permission to launch from the island of Guam, which means that the company will be able to launch a payload into orbit in the form of experimental cubesats intended for several US government organizations. The launch mission will take place using its own LauncherOne system from the Andersen base in Guam, which belongs to the Air Force of America.

Andersen’s base was not chosen by chance, because of its convenient location and freedom of trajectories, launching is possible in any direction and to any orbits, which will demonstrate the flexibility and mobility of the LauncherOn system, which is launched not from the ground, but from the air using modernized Boeing 747.

In April, the company received an order to launch 44 satellites, worth $ 35 million. It is planned to make three launches, the first of which is scheduled for mid-2021.

