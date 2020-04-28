» » The new Starship prototype successfully cryogenic testing

Tests of the spaceship of the company Elon Mask Starship were successful. This was announced by the head of the company on Twitter. The ship is designed to send people and cargo to the moon and beyond, including Mars. This was the fourth prototype of the ship, by the way the three previous ones did not pass the tests.

The ship passed cryogenic testing, during which its fuel system was filled with liquid nitrogen to find out if the ship’s tanks would withstand the working pressure and low temperatures. The ship was successfully tested and in the near future, the company's specialists will install a new Raptor engine on the ship, which also has to pass bench tests.

After testing the new engine, if everything goes according to plan, the ship is planned to be sent on a small flight to a height of about 150 meters, after which it will have to land successfully.

Tags: Elon Musk , Starship , SpaceX
