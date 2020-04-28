The new Starship prototype successfully cryogenic testing
Tests of the spaceship of the company Elon Mask Starship were successful. This was announced by the head of the company on Twitter. The ship is designed to send people and cargo to the moon and beyond, including Mars. This was the fourth prototype of the ship, by the way the three previous ones did not pass the tests.
The ship passed cryogenic testing, during which its fuel system was filled with liquid nitrogen to find out if the ship’s tanks would withstand the working pressure and low temperatures. The ship was successfully tested and in the near future, the company's specialists will install a new Raptor engine on the ship, which also has to pass bench tests.
After testing the new engine, if everything goes according to plan, the ship is planned to be sent on a small flight to a height of about 150 meters, after which it will have to land successfully.Tags: Elon Musk , Starship , SpaceX
The new Eagle manned spacecraft will land on the
MS-15 Union successfully delivered members of Expedition 62 to the ISS to Earth
Virgin Orbit has completed testing the
OSIRIS-REx will rehearse sampling from asteroid Bennu
Soyuz-2.1a was taken out and successfully installed on the launch pad
A new Starship prototype exploded during trials of
Tweets by secretsworldcom
НАПИСАТЬ КОММЕНТАРИЙ