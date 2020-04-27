Japanese scientists have decided to increase the efficiency of rocket fuel through wireless microwave radiation

Today, rockets are the only way to deliver astronauts, cargo and satellites into space. It is worth noting that this method of delivery is not the most effective, since up to 95% of the total mass of the rocket is fuel, which is necessary for its launch. According to Japanese scientists, the problem of a large amount of fuel in a rocket can be solved by microwave wireless energy transfer.

If we compare the cost of launching a rocket, and this figure can reach up to $ 10 million, the cost of sending one gram of cargo is equal to the cost of one gram of gold. Japanese experts decided to reduce the cost of sending cargo into space by increasing the efficiency of the rocket.

The first calculations carried out using computer simulation showed an increase in efficiency of 6% at short distances. The studies that are planned to be carried out further should improve the performance indications for long distances. Such technology will help reduce the cost of launching missiles and perhaps one day will become an alternative way to launch missiles.

Tags: Japan , Fuel