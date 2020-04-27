» » Russia will launch into space a biosatellite with living organisms

In April 2023 Russia plans to send living organisms into space for a month using the Bion-M biological satellite. According to experts, a monthly stay in space in a biosatellite will be equal to a three-year stay of astronauts on the ISS.

It is planned to launch the satellite into near-Earth orbit to an altitude of 800 km, as Shurshakov noted, only turtles who were sent to fly around the moon on the Zond-5 ship managed to visit the USSR at this altitude, the mission was successful by the way, the turtles returned home safe and sound.

The "crew" of the satellite will include 75 mice, microorganisms, flies and plants. This unique experiment will help specialists learn more details about the negative effects of cosmic radiation on living organisms, due to the greater number of charged particles at this height.

With the help of the Bion biosatellites from 1973 to 199612 monkeys traveled to Earth orbit.

Tags: Bion-M , Biosatellite , Russia
