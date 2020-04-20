Тайны мира » Космос и Нло » The new Eagle manned spacecraft will land on the
The new Eagle manned spacecraft will land on the
The new manned spacecraft Eagle, which is currently being developed by Russian experts, will be equipped with an improved landing system, allowing it to land using the landing gear.
The Eagle ship will take from its predecessors all the best solutions that were implemented in the Unions currently in use and in addition will be equipped with improved and more powerful engines for soft landing and a new parachute system that will add accuracy and softness to the ship upon landing.
The first unmanned launch of the ship is scheduled for 2023 in 2024 a second unmanned flight is planned. but already docked with the ISS, and in 2025 manned launches will begin.
20 апрель 2020 /
Похожие новости
MS-15 Union successfully delivered members of Expedition 62 to the ISS to Earth
This morning, three crew members of Expedition 62 to the ISS safely returned to Earth. At 1:30 Moscow time, the astronauts moved to the Soyuz
OSIRIS-REx will rehearse sampling from asteroid Bennu
Already in August of this year, it is planned to complete the first ever NASA landing on an asteroid, collect soil samples and safely deliver them to Earth. For that
UAE launches probe on Mars
If the situation in the world stabilizes, already this summer three new interplanetary spacecraft will fly to Mars, the spacecraft from China, the USA, and one of them will be
The changed route of Skrypochkin’s return from the ISS
was named. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skrypochka, who is now on the ISS as part of Expedition 62 will leave home on April 172020 along a changed route, at
Soyuz-2.1a was taken out and successfully installed on the launch pad
The new Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle was taken out and successfully installed on the Baikonur launch pad for the first manned flight on this carrier
A new Starship prototype exploded during trials of
Tests of the next StarsX from SpaceX failed. During testing at a test site in Texas, the third version of the prototype ship
Комментарии
Популярные новости
Особенности выбора шинТайная миссия в ТибетеРекордный апрельский снегопад, до 1.25 метра снега накрыл ФинляндиюНулевой пациентМиллионы мертвых европейских насекомых выбросило на пляжи Йоркшира, ВеликобританияК Марсу на ядерной тяге: будущее космических кораблейПолюса смещаются, магнитное поле переворачивается и это будет очень неприятно для нашей цивилизации!Почему марсианские молнии слабые и редкие
Tweets by secretsworldcom
Tweets by secretsworldcom
НАПИСАТЬ КОММЕНТАРИЙ