The new Eagle manned spacecraft will land on the

The new manned spacecraft Eagle, which is currently being developed by Russian experts, will be equipped with an improved landing system, allowing it to land using the landing gear.

The Eagle ship will take from its predecessors all the best solutions that were implemented in the Unions currently in use and in addition will be equipped with improved and more powerful engines for soft landing and a new parachute system that will add accuracy and softness to the ship upon landing.

The first unmanned launch of the ship is scheduled for 2023 in 2024 a second unmanned flight is planned. but already docked with the ISS, and in 2025 manned launches will begin.