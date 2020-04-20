» » MS-15 Union successfully delivered members of Expedition 62 to the ISS to Earth

This morning, three crew members of Expedition 62 to the ISS safely returned to Earth. At 1:30 Moscow time, the astronauts moved to the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, and at 4:52 Moscow time the command to undock was received, and the ship that had been docked to the ISS since September 2019 went to Earth. The 62nd expedition to the International Space Station officially ended.

At 8:02 at an altitude of about 10 km above the surface of the Earth, a parachute opened and at 8:16 the ship landed. This landing completed the 205 days that Skrypochka and Meir spent in space, and for Morgan, their stay on the ISS lasted 272 days.

Due to the unstable situation in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the usual plan for delivering astronauts home has been adjusted and today all astronauts will go home straight from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to Moscow and Houston.

