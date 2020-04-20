» » Virgin Orbit has completed testing the

While the whole world launches rockets from Earth, Virgin Orbit wants to implement the idea of launching rockets from an airplane. For such launches, the company developed a special LauncherOne rocket, which can be launched using the Cosmic Girl aircraft (a modified Boeing 747). The launch takes place at an altitude of about 11 kilometers from under the wing of the aircraft.

The rocket passed a series of tests, at the first stages water was used to simulate the weight of the cargo and fuel, and on April 12 the rocket successfully passed the test, filled with liquid nitrogen, which is in the same temperature range as rocket fuel.

According to the results of the final test, the company’s leaders confirmed that the test was successful and in the near future the launch date of the rocket in low Earth orbit will be announced.

Tags: Virgin Orbit , Cosmic Girl , LauncherOne , Air start
