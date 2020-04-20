Probiotic bacteria will help astronauts withstand

During an experiment that was conducted on board the ISS with probiotic bacteria, substances were found that will help a person withstand cosmic radioactive radiation.

It is already known that after a week of astronauts in space, their microflora composition changes, pathogenic bacteria living in the gastrointestinal tract begin to show the greatest activity. Scientists decided to find a solution to the problem, or at least minimize the harmful effect of such bacteria on the astronaut’s body. For this, the astronauts grew lactobacilli on board the ISS — living bacteria capable of combating the negative influence of pathogenic bacteria.

During the experiment, it turned out that by-products of metabolism were succinic salt and lactic acid, which increase the body's resistance to radiation. Sour-milk products grown on board the station have a high probiotic potential, which is even higher than that of samples grown on Earth. According to scientists, such a reaction of bacteria can be associated with an increased radioactive background in space, as a result of which they adapted and began to produce more protective substances.

The samples have already received the name “ProbioSpace”, and according to experts, this product can be used as a preventive product for a long time in outer space and, for example, in interstellar flights.

Tags: ISS , ProbioSpace , Bacteria in space