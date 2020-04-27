» » The RAS talked about the upcoming launch of Noah's Ark

The RAS talked about the upcoming launch of Noah's Ark

The RAS talked about the upcoming launch of Noah's Ark

Living organisms, which Russia will launch into space for a month in 2023 on the Bion-M biological satellite, will receive a radiation dose similar to the three-year flight of astronauts aboard the International Space Station, RIA Novosti was told by the head of the radiation safety department of manned space flights of the Institute of Biomedical Biological Problems of the RAS Vyacheslav Shurshakov.

In September, from a Roskosmos document posted on the public procurement website, it became known that the start of the Bion-M biosatellite No. 2 was postponed to 2023. As a source in the space and rocket industry specified then RIA Novosti, the device will be launched in April 2023 with a flight duration of about a month.

"The new Bion-M will fly in a near-earth orbit with an altitude of 800 kilometers. We have not yet launched so high living organisms, apart from turtles flying around the moon," Shurshakov said.

He added that the "residents" of the Russian Noah's Ark for the month of flight will receive the same dose that astronauts receive on the ISS in three years. “This will be a unique experiment. Since the orbit there is higher than that of the ISS, there will be more heavy charged particles that have not fully studied the negative effect on the health of living organisms,” Shurshakov explained.

Earlier it was reported that the Bion-M satellite number 2 will be put into low Earth orbit with an altitude of 800 kilometers to study the influence of space environment on biological organisms. In particular, 75 mice, flies, plants and microorganisms will fly on a satellite. Scientists from France, the USA and Germany are planning to participate in the project.

In April 2013 the Bion-M satellite, No. 1 was launched into orbit, the flight of which lasted a month. Some of the animals on board died due to equipment failure.

In 1973-199611 Bion satellites were launched into space, on which 12 monkeys flew.

27 апрель 2020 /
Пророчества
  • Не нравится
  • 0
  • Нравится

Похожие новости
How fantastic sports became real
Пророчества

How fantastic sports became real

The line between the drawn and the real began to slowly blur.
Scientists have proven the possibility of microbial life on Venus and Mars
Пророчества

Scientists have proven the possibility of microbial life on Venus and Mars

Scientists at the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences during the experiments proved that microorganisms can survive in the atmosphere of Venus, on the surface of Mars
Landing pad on the moon will create a spray from the engine
Пророчества

Landing pad on the moon will create a spray from the engine

NASA will finance the development of the concept of instant construction of the landing site on the moon
Invertebrates unknown to science from sandy beaches are at risk of trampling
Пророчества

Invertebrates unknown to science from sandy beaches are at risk of trampling

Hundreds of species of invertebrates can live in beach sand, including those about which biologists still do not know
The nature of the mysterious circles on the ice of Lake Baikal was explained by ice vortices
Пророчества

The nature of the mysterious circles on the ice of Lake Baikal was explained by ice vortices

 These circles are dangerous for cars and pedestrians, but they can only be seen from space.
Mars will be conquered by drones-sheets weighing with a fly
Пророчества

Mars will be conquered by drones-sheets weighing with a fly

These probes, more like sheets of paper, are designed to travel in the atmosphere of the Red Planet and other celestial bodies.
Комментарии

НАПИСАТЬ КОММЕНТАРИЙ

Ваше Имя:
Ваш E-Mail:
Код:
Кликните на изображение чтобы обновить код, если он неразборчив
Введите код:
Популярные новости
Тайная миссия в ТибетеРекордный апрельский снегопад, до 1.25 метра снега накрыл ФинляндиюМиллионы мертвых европейских насекомых выбросило на пляжи Йоркшира, ВеликобританияНулевой пациентПочему марсианские молнии слабые и редкиеК Марсу на ядерной тяге: будущее космических кораблейПочему Чернобыль является угрозой для мира, даже 34 года спустяПолюса смещаются, магнитное поле переворачивается и это будет очень неприятно для нашей цивилизации!


Свежие Статьи
Unicellular relative of animals

Unicellular relative of animals

The largest woodpeckers are

The largest woodpeckers are

The RAS talked about the upcoming launch of Noah's Ark

The RAS talked about the upcoming launch of Noah's Ark

Главная О нас Обратная связь Реклама RSS
Аномалии Загадки Космоса Непознанное Хочу все знать
Пророчества Сверхъестественное Тайны Истории Фоторепортажи
banner
Все права защищены © 2015 Интернет-журнал «Тайны Мира». Любое использование статей допускается только при наличии открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на страницу с исходным материалом, который был использован.
Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+