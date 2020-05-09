» » Russia is ready to produce reusable

Dmitry Baranov, general director of the RCC "Progress", announced his readiness to create a Russian reusable rocket, the rocket and space center has gained enough experience to create a full-size conceptual design of the complex with a return stage. According to the general director of the RCC, the development of a reusable stage on a methane engine has been underway since 2015.

Recall that back in April, Dmitry Rogozin said that Russia will be able to create reusable missile blocks, but unlike SpaceX, other technologies will be used in Russian blocks. For an environmentally friendly transition to reusable engines, you first need to establish the production of methane engines. In contrast to the oxygen-kerosene used in the company of Ilona Mask, after launch they do not need to be cleaned, thereby they are more environmentally friendly and economical.

