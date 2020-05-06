» » China tested a new spaceship and a

China tested a new spaceship and a

China tested a new spaceship and a

China announced the successful launch of new prototypes of the carrier rocket and spacecraft. This launch further strengthened the country's confidence that they could become a significant participant in the mission to create and operate a lunar space station and direct exploration of the moon.

The new Long March 5B rocket was launched from the Wenchang cosmodrome and successfully entered a given orbit in 8 minutes of flight. The test capsule in which the crew will be located also passed the test and successfully separated from the rocket. The representative of the Chinese space agency said that the capsule should be landed on Friday, by this time it will be possible to carry out all the necessary tests.

To this day, the United States has remained leaders and pioneers in lunar missions. Thanks to the new rocket and ship, China has strengthened its confidence in the next stages of its space program, and next year the new rocket will begin to deliver parts of the new Chinese orbital space station into space.

Tags: China , Lunar station
06 май 2020 /
Хочу все знать
  • Не нравится
  • 0
  • Нравится

Похожие новости
Астронавты NASA полетят на МКС на корабле и ракете Space X
Хочу все знать

Астронавты NASA полетят на МКС на корабле и ракете Space X

Наверное все мы хотели бы покинуть планету прямо сейчас, однако сделать это смогут только двое: американские астронавты Херли и Бенкен. Оба астронавта – ветераны космических полетов, оба начинали как
Сборка Space Launch System и корабля Orion заморожены
Хочу все знать

Сборка Space Launch System и корабля Orion заморожены

НАСА приостановили работы по сборке ракеты-носителя «Space Launch System» и космического корабля «Orion», которые должны будут участвовать в миссиях...
Компания Rocket Lab не отменяет запуск ракеты Electron
Хочу все знать

Компания Rocket Lab не отменяет запуск ракеты Electron

Компания Rocket Lab не остановила подготовку к запуску намеченному на конец марта своей ракеты Electron из Новой Зеландии, несмотря на приказ премьер-министра...
J. Mather From the Big Bang to the James Webb Space Telescope and new Nobel prizes
Хочу все знать

J. Mather From the Big Bang to the James Webb Space Telescope and new Nobel prizes

J. Mather From the Big Bang to the James Webb Space Telescope and new Nobel prizes
F. Dyson Heretical Thoughts about Science and Society
Хочу все знать

F. Dyson Heretical Thoughts about Science and Society

F. Dyson Heretical Thoughts about Science and Society
Sights of Istanbul - on the interweaving of two cultures
Хочу все знать

Sights of Istanbul - on the interweaving of two cultures

Istanbul - a place, without exaggeration, a grandiose. Not only has the city of the world experienced such a rich history and witnessed the rise and fall of empires.
Комментарии

НАПИСАТЬ КОММЕНТАРИЙ

Ваше Имя:
Ваш E-Mail:
Код:
Кликните на изображение чтобы обновить код, если он неразборчив
Введите код:
Популярные новости
The largest woodpeckers areТайная миссия в ТибетеРекордный апрельский снегопад, до 1.25 метра снега накрыл ФинляндиюПочему Чернобыль является угрозой для мира, даже 34 года спустяМиллионы мертвых европейских насекомых выбросило на пляжи Йоркшира, ВеликобританияНулевой пациентПочему марсианские молнии слабые и редкиеWe are a product of the self-reproducing Universe - everything in “reality” is self-simulation, which generates itself from pure thought


Свежие Статьи
NASA will once again launch the X-37B shuttle with a secret load of

NASA will once again launch the X-37B shuttle with a secret load of

In Hollywood, they plan to remove the blockbuster on board the ISS

In Hollywood, they plan to remove the blockbuster on board the ISS

Chinese scientists have created liquid metal, as in the movie Terminator 2

Chinese scientists have created liquid metal, as in the movie Terminator 2

Главная О нас Обратная связь Реклама RSS
Аномалии Загадки Космоса Непознанное Хочу все знать
Пророчества Сверхъестественное Тайны Истории Фоторепортажи
banner
Все права защищены © 2015 Интернет-журнал «Тайны Мира». Любое использование статей допускается только при наличии открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на страницу с исходным материалом, который был использован.
Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+