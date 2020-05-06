China tested a new spaceship and a

China announced the successful launch of new prototypes of the carrier rocket and spacecraft. This launch further strengthened the country's confidence that they could become a significant participant in the mission to create and operate a lunar space station and direct exploration of the moon.

The new Long March 5B rocket was launched from the Wenchang cosmodrome and successfully entered a given orbit in 8 minutes of flight. The test capsule in which the crew will be located also passed the test and successfully separated from the rocket. The representative of the Chinese space agency said that the capsule should be landed on Friday, by this time it will be possible to carry out all the necessary tests.

To this day, the United States has remained leaders and pioneers in lunar missions. Thanks to the new rocket and ship, China has strengthened its confidence in the next stages of its space program, and next year the new rocket will begin to deliver parts of the new Chinese orbital space station into space.

