The drone Mars Helicopter received the official name

The first Martian helicopter to fly to Mars with NASA’s new Mars rover Perseverance officially received the name Ingenuity (Transl. Ingenuity /Resourcefulness), a NASA press service reported.

The story of choosing a name for the Martian helicopter began with a contest held among US schoolchildren, they had to come up with a name for the fifth NASA rover. Then the boy Alex Miter won, it was his version of the name that was chosen.

When it was time to choose a name for the new device, essays with options that reached the final of the competition were again revised, in search of a suitable Martian helicopter. The final choice was made by the director of NASA and his choice fell on the work of the eleventh grader Vaniza Rupani, she considered that this title reflects the enormous work and essence of the work of specialists who participated in the development of these extraordinary devices.