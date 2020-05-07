The formation of an ozone hole in the Arctic was associated with a warm winter in Russia

The strong thinning of the ozone layer over the Arctic is due to the same reasons as the warm winter in Russia. About this RIA Novosti was told by the doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, a leading researcher at the Institute of Computational Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Evgeny Volodin.

According to him, the formation of an ozone hole is always associated with global anomalies in the atmosphere. In this case, with a strong and continuous stream of Atlantic air. “The process is that a stronger westerly wind blows in temperate latitudes at all altitudes. On the surface of the earth, it brings warmer Atlantic air, and in the stratosphere it blocks the flow of warm air into the Arctic. Air from the tropics does not penetrate into the Arctic, it cools, and therefore there are conditions for the destruction of the ozone layer, ”the scientist explained.

He noted that in 2011 a similar situation developed: the country had a warm winter, then a large hole formed. Volodin concluded that such warm winters signal a tendency to thin the ozone layer. “It’s hard to say what’s the cause and what’s the consequence,” the source said.

The ozone layer over the Arctic began to thin out in early 2020. In March, a critical reduction in its thickness occurred, indicating the formation of a hole. In late April, she dragged on her own.

Strong ozone depletion over the past 40 years was observed in the Arctic during the winter periods of 1995-19961996-19972004-20052010-20112015-2016.