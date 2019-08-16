Chris Llewellyn Smith The Path to Fusion Power



Introduction

In reply to the question “When will fusion be ready?”, Lev Artsimovitch — who is generally regarded as the father of modern fusion research — replied «Термоядерная энергия будет получена тогда, когда она станет необходима человечеству» (“Fusion will be ready when society needs it”)1

The actions that need to be taken in preparation for the end of the fossil fuel era are:

i) Reduction of energy use.

Improving efficiency, in energy production, transmission and use, must be a priority. This requires initial investments, but could save a lot of money over time. There are some easy targets, especially in road transport and the construction of buildings. But I think it unlikely that greater efficiency can do no more than slow down the growth in world energy use, unless we are prepared to tolerate continued and growing differences in the standards of living in developed and developing countries, where more energy is needed to provide a decent standard of living for billions of people (and the population is set to grow nearly 30% by 2030).

ii) Development and expansion of low carbon energy sources.

Today, in rounded numbers, the world’s primary energy comes from2:

Solar energy has enormous potential in principle. The sunlight that falls on 0.5% of the world’s land surface converted into useable energy with 15% efficiency would produce 19 TW. However, exploitation of this potential will require big breakthroughs, which should be sought as a matter of urgency, in i) cost and ii) energy storage and transmission, in order to provide energy at night and in relatively sunless areas. “Concentrated solar” using parabolic mirrors or heliostats to focus sunlight and produce heat, which could be stored in molten salts, looks promising, although dealing with fatigue produced by day/night temperature changes will be challenging. If suitable materials can be developed, heliostat systems could reach the temperatures required for “catalytic cracking” of water to produce hydrogen as an energy storage medium. Photovoltaic systems with over 15% efficiency are already available commercially, albeit currently at a high cost, and could be used to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, as well as producing electricity.

Nuclear (fission) energy is of course widely available now, and should be expanded rapidly in my opinion. If, however, there is a major nuclear renaissance, cheaper uranium will probably be exhausted sometime in the second half of the century. The era of cheap uranium can — and should — be pushed back by employing more efficient fuel cycles, which could allow up to twice as much energy to be extracted from a given quantity of uranium. To prolong the nuclear age significantly, however, it will be necessary to develop thorium breeder reactors (more thorium is available than uranium, and about forty times as much energy can be extracted from a given quantity) and/or plutonium fast breeders (which can provide about sixty times more energy from a given quantity of uranium than a conventional nuclear reactor: this could make the use of large scale “unconventional” uranium sources, such as sea water, practical).

The only other option is nuclear fusion, which needs to be developed as a matter of urgency, even if success is not certain.



Fusion

Fusion powers the sun and stars, and is potentially an environmentally responsible and intrinsically safe source of essentially limitless energy on earth. Experiments at the Joint European Torus (JET) in the UK, which is currently the world’s leading fusion research facility and has produced 16 MW of fusion power, and at other facilities, have shown that fusion can be mastered on earth.

So fusion works. The big question is: when will it be made to work reliably and economically on the scale of a power station? Before attempting to answer this question, I consider the questions: What is fusion? What will a fusion power station look like? Given that mastering fusion has turned out to be very difficult: why bother? And finally: why is it taking so long?



What is fusion?

Reactions between light atomic nuclei in which they fuse to from a heavier nucleus, with the release of energy, are called fusion reactions. The reaction of primary interest as a source of power on earth involves two isotopes of hydrogen (Deuterium and Tritium) fusing to form helium and a neutron:

D + T -> 4He + N + energy (17.6 MeV)

(1)

Energy is liberated because Helium-4 is very tightly bound: it takes the form of kinetic energy, shared 14.1 MeV/3.5 MeV between the neutron and the Helium-4 nucleus3 4 56 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 This is a rough estimate of the current size of the market. The amount that the world pays for energy is very dependent on the cost of oil, which fluctuates wildly. When the price of oil was $140/barrel in 2008, the total energy market was ~$7 trillion.